Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show™ Hosts “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Learn to Fish on Sept. 9

The Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show™ will feature a “Learn to Fish” day for women on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 12-6, conducted by Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing. The event includes instruction on fishing strategy/techniques, hands-on skill practice with guides, and networking. No equipment or experience is necessary to attend the “No Yelling School of Fishing.” Optional fishing is available on Monday Sept. 10 at additional charge.

The event is preceded by a Freedom Boat Club Early Bird Pontoon Boat Cruise from 10 –11:30 a.m. Space for all events is limited.

Speakers include Betty Bauman, Founder of Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing, Capt. Leiza Fitzgerald, Misty Wells and others.

Registration fee of $60 per person includes show admission, inshore/bay fishing instruction, hands-on practice for knot-tying & casting, lunch, Freedom Boat Club networking happy hour, swag bag plus a voucher for a Sunset Boat Cruise for up to 6 people, courtesy of Freedom Boat Club.

An optional Charter Fishing Trip will be offered on Monday, September 10. Participants should sign up at least one month in advance for the charter boats on https://ladiesletsgofishing.com/tampa once they have registered for the Sept. 9 event.