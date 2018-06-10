Learn to Kite Fish Like a Pro

MIAMI, FLORIDA (USA) – In a new video, champion pro angler and TACO Marine® Strategic Product Category Manager Mark Henderson offers useful tips on how to kite fish.

A lifelong angler, Durham, North Carolina native Mark Henderson started fishing professionally in 2004 and in 2008 was the Angler of the Year on the Yamaha Professional Kingfish Tour. He fishes competitively with the Liquid Fire Fishing Team, one of the east coast’s most successful saltwater fishing teams.

In the video, Capt. Henderson discusses the benefits of kite fishing, techniques for deploying a kite, what types of rods and reels to use and how to prepare a basic rigging kit.

The video also features TACO Marine Straight and Offset Trident Rod Holders with a Tool Caddy. These high-polished, aluminum Trident Rod Holders have a detachable tackle tray Tool Caddy designed to conveniently and safely hold fishing gear, including hooks, pliers, knives, rigs, lures, spoons and a beverage.

Visit TACO Marine on YouTube to view other how-to videos, including installing new TACO Rub Rail, Grand Slam Outrigger Mounts and step-by-step instructions for rigging outrigger poles. For more information about TACO Marine products, visit the TACO Marine web site or call 1+305.652.8566.

TACO Marine®, a division of TACO Metals®, Inc., designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products, including Rub Rail, Hardware & Accessories, Canvas & Tower Fabrication, Seating, Sport Fishing equipment and custom/specialty products. All are backed by industry-leading warranties and guaranteed to provide years of trouble-free use.

TACO Marine – 50 NE 179th Street – Miami, Florida 33162 USA

Join the Marine Products Network Group on LinkedIn

Product video news release prepared & distributed by Home Port Global.

Home Port Global web site