Let’s go fishing!

Fishing in Freeport is starting to pick up! With water temperatures warming up, we are seeing more pelagic fish showing up offshore. Weed lines are starting to form, which should produce a good season for Cobia and Mahi Mahi. Drift fishing with sardines on steal leaders are producing nice kingfish and chumming sardines off the beach is producing nice Bull Reds.

We ran a few trips on the weekend of May 6th and 7th and caught a six man limit of kingfish while drifting structures in 20-30 mile range. We moved in shore and caught limits of sharks and bull reds off of the mouth of the Brazos River. Some fisherman are reporting Yellow fin Tunas and Cobia fishing is heating up as well We are looking forward to this summer and another great fishing season in the Gulf.

Hope to see everyone out on the water!

Captain DJ Kuchar – Pescado Loco

Blue Fin Charters