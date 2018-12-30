Living the Dream – Mastering New Challenges

Wow, what a fantastic year fly-fishing the Treasure Coast. We caught fish, I mean really brilliant fish, and created memories that will last a lifetime. Working and playing hard, learning, failing and succeeding is what fishing is about. Living my dream is what keeps me going every single day and I’m very grateful for my life.

I am writing this column while sitting on my couch, cup of coffee in hand and thinking about the long, but profitable day of fishing with my guests.

My recent Norway guests included nine boys ranging in age from 17 to 21, and their two teachers. If my memory serves me correctly, when I booked this group several months ago, I was thinking, as I often do, that all men are fly fishermen. Much to my surprise only two are serious fly fishermen. The remainder of the group were anywhere from just a little fishing experience to spinning gear and live bait fishermen. Can you imagine my face when I realized the challenges that lay ahead for me? Hey, life is a challenge and so was this week!

However, my guests (even the beginners) caught snook, bonefish, pompano, Spanish mackerel and jacks on fly! They lost monster sharks, jumped a big tarpon both on bait and got all kinds of fish on spin. My head was spinning as well just thinking about the upcoming days. I loved it. These boys were so excited just to be here, catching all these different fish in pristine water conditions. It is a challenge for me because I’m definitely better with the fly but I gave it my best and hey, I had a great time and enjoyed it as much as they did!

Have a great and successful 2019!

