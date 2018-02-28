Ludington Fishing Report

By: Capt. Sean McDonald

March is a fun month for a variety of fishing in the Ludington area. Last ice can provide some great fishing for panfish. Perch will migrate and stage adjacent to their spawning grounds- typically cattails, rocks, stumps or marinas. Bluegills will begin to migrate near weeds that will start re-growing under the ice.

The north side of lakes will warm up first due to longer days and sunlight from the south. Crappie will spawn shortly after ice out following a few warm days as well. As the boat ramps thaw on Lake Michigan, small boats will venture and troll the harbor or shallow water for browns. The key to early browns in March is finding the warmest water and trolling a variety of shallow diving body baits mixed with small to medium sized spoons.

Lake trout will also be found in the shallows early in the year, and they will be happy to bite your brown trout lures. The annual steelhead run in the lower Pere Marquette River will be in full swing by the end of the month. Look for a rise in water level to bring fresh chrome into the lower river. Keep in mind during long periods of high water they will not be holding there and will be heading upstream in search of spawning gravel. If the water level is low and the shelf ice is gone, there should be good fishing while steelies hold in the lower river waiting for a rise in water to venture further upstream. The number one rule for spring steelies if the water is high fish high (upper river) and the water is low fish the lower river.

