The Magical Month of May By: Capt. Mike Anderson

May is the magical month where spring and summer collide, big bait schools are present all along the west coast of Florida and the tarpon, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, bonita, permit, snook and cobia all come alive.

For tarpon most anglers have their best luck along the beaches. A quiet, stealthy presentation is a must. There are few things more exciting in the angling world than the strike, jump and fight of a big tarpon in 8-10 feet of crystal clear water. I recommend using your trolling motor or a push pole if you have one to get the boat into position as quietly as possible.

A nose hooked threadfin herring; pilchard or a half dollar sized crab free lined or under a cork positioned in front of the school will have a good shot at getting bit. Remember to lead the fish slightly so the bait can settle into the strike zone ahead of the fish getting there. Your tackle choices will be critical to your success if you hope to actually land the silver king! Rods in the 40-50 pound class are a must with a quality back bone and firm tip. Large spinning reels are a must as well; you’ll need the entire drag surface you can find to win the battle. I use the Quantum Cabo 80’s for best results. You’ll need 50 to 65 pound braided line with a 50 to 80 pound fluorocarbon leader.

For kingfish wire leaders are recommended if slow trolling areas of hard bottom, but you can anchor up and chum as well. When anchored up I use long shank hooks with a 50 pound fluorocarbon leader or a six inch piece of #6 wire. You will get some cut offs, but on days I’m looking for steady action and kings, this works better to also get the Spanish mackerel and bonita to the boat.

Snook fishing will peak this month all along Florida’s west coast beaches. Live pilchards, threadfins or grunts will all work well as will a frisky pinfish. May is one of the best months to catch your snook of a lifetime, but remember to get a quick pic and then right back in the water as these beauties are essential to a sustainable snook fishery for years to come.

May is certainly a magical month indeed so enjoy!

