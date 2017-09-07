Maine’s Fall Fishing Foliage Forecast

Maine Outdoors Adventures with Twin Maple Outdoors

By Richard Yvon – Twin Maple Outdoors

This year in Maine, we have recovered from the drought of 2016! Water levels are somewhat normal for most rivers, lakes and ponds. Good fishing this fall is expected as outdoor ambient temps drop and oxygen levels rise with expected rainfall. September is the last month for most open water fishing in Maine however, every year more and more areas are opening up to extended fishing water with regulation.

For more information on fishing opportunities in Maine please check out http://www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing/opportunities/index.htm

A visit to Maine in September and October can be rewarding on so many levels that you may plan a trip after reading this article! First off, NO BUGS! That is an appeal to most folks all by itself! The days in September do get shorter but day temps in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s are most enjoyable. Approaching mid September, the Maine Highlands are covered in all kinds of color including trees, trout, salmon and cozy camp fires. By far my most favorite time of year!

Everyone that is interested in coming to Maine for foliage peeping alway

s ask “when is the best time to come?”. Well, that would depend on where in Maine you plan to visit, weather conditions and general health of our forest. Maine is very big geographically so I will provide a good idea when and where the best peeing can be found! Maine is filled with hardwoods, rolling hills and beautiful waterways.

Here is an approximate timing chart I came up with…

· Northern Maine – Mid September to late September

· Central Maine – Late September to Early October

· Southern Maine – Early October to Mid October

Of course before you leave, you may want to consult here for the latest accurate foliage reports …

http://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/projects/fall_foliage

Fall Lake

Trout fishing can be a very rewarding experience! Our water conditions for fishing lake trout still needs to be seen. Last year we chose not to fish as warm, dry temps plagued the state. As lake temps lower and trout focus on spawning, the Lake Trout can be caught and brought up from the depths. Lake Trout are a cold-water species that cannot tolerate warm water. Because of this, we only fish them winter, spring and fall. They can be released without harm if surface temps become cool. If Lakers are caught and brought up into warm water, high mortality is an issue and should be avoided. Check your water conditions before venturing out. If water is not conducive for fishing Lakers, fishing for bass is highly recommended!

If you are interested in a Northern Maine Outdoor Adventure, please reach out to Rich!

About Richard Yvon…Rich is a full time Registered Maine Guide and Luxury Sporting Lodge operator. He is a “Certified Yamaha G3 Guide” that runs fly and spin fishing trips with a G3 Jet boat and drift boat. Located in Bradford Maine, Rich guides World Class Maine hunting, fishing and recreation adventures. As well as guiding, Rich is also an outdoor writer, tree farmer, fly-fishing and certified NRA firearms instructor. Spending time in Maine’s North Woods has provided a canvas for Rich to share his passion of the outdoors with all walks of life. When Rich is not in the field, he sits as a director for The Maine Highlands of Maine Tourism. By contributing to the board of directors, he is in constant communication with visitors, guides, lodges and business owners in Maine promoting the outdoors and conservation.

*Due to limited space, booking in advance is highly recommended.

To Book… EMAIL info@TwinMapleOutdoors.com

To Call: 207-907-9151

Luxury Sport Lodging also Remote Cabin and Primitive Tent Camping

Questions? You may contact Rich at: Call: 207-907-9151

Email: info@Twinmapleoutdoors.com

Visit: http://www.TwinMapleOutdoors.com