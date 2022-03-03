Thursday March 17 – 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby Awards Ceremony

Thursday March 17 – 6:30 pm, 13th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby Awards ceremony – Celery City Craft, 114 Palmetto Ave., Sanford, FL 32771. Come join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine to see this season’s winners and the great prizes provided by our product sponsors. Special thanks to Academy Sports & Outdoors for their support this season! Awards for the longest Shad and Crappie for Youth and Adult divisions. Prizes for the largest fish of the month for both species and special certificates for those anglers who caught a Crappie that is 15” or longer! This is the longest running, central Florida CPR tournament. Join Phil and Charlie and come out to see the smiles on the faces of our winning anglers. For a preview of this seasons’ entries visit coastalanglermag.com/Orlando/shad-crappie-derby.