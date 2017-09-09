Matagorda Offshore Fishing Report

By: Capt Mark Holland

Hello from Matagorda…Offshore Fishing is in full swing now. With the opening of the gulf shrimping season the charter boats out of Matagorda are bringing in a few Blackfin Tuna from shrimp boats 180 ft plus deep water. Mahi mahi are making a good showing now. Look for anything floating and check it for mahi. It don’t take much to attract baitfish which in turn attracts mahi and other species as well like ling , tripletail and Wahoo. Also check around the shrimp boats anchored during the day, been reports of good mahi being seen around them as well.

We have been catching Kingfish, Ling , Mahi Mahi and Grouper in the past couple weeks. Our books are full throughout August, but we have a few open days in September.

Calm seas and big catches!!

Captain Mark Holland | Matagorda Sportfishing and Offshore Tackle

www.matagordasportfishing.com