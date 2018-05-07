Tuesdays: May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 5pm, Jolly Gator Bass Series Tournaments. Every Tuesday and one Saturday a month until the Classic in August. 26 events, place in top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 20 events and qualify for the Classic. $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Payback is one for every 7 boats, Big Bass pays $10 bucks per boat! Register day of event before 5pm at CS Lee Park and Ramp next to Jolly Gator at SR 46 and St. John’s River. Contact Jim (Squirt) Chaudoin at 407- 432-2822 or Phil Wolf at 407-790-9515.