Saturday, May 19 – Safelight, Jolly Gator will be hosting the 3rd Annual “Trevor’s Take a Kid Fishing Tournament”. 2 anglers per boat, one must be under 17 years old. $500 for heaviest 5 bass limit! Lots of kid’s stuff, on-shore fishing in stocked pond for the little anglers, raffles, food and family fun. Weigh-in is at 1:30pm. Join us for this great kid’s event