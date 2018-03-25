Merchant Profile: Florida Rope & Chain

If you need anything, and I do mean anything, that has to do with a rope or a chain, the go-to source in Palm Beach County, and beyond, is Florida Rope & Chain, just east of the railroad tracks at Forest Hill Blvd on Norton Ave in West Palm Beach. Rob Noel has been in business at the same location for 27 years. Originally from Michigan, Rob moved to the area with his family, at the age of 15, attending Forest Hill High School. He had a Valet Service in the area for 14 years, then joined his father, Tom in the family business, Noel’s Distributing, a wholesale marine distributor, celebrating 40 years in business this year!

Rob opened Florida Rope & Chain, which is more of a retail operation. He specializes in ropes, chains and other nautical needs. Custom splicing of ropes and rigging are their primary business, but he can order practically anything. When I was visiting with him, he was working on several 12 strand braided lines for a local marina that could pick up 115,000 lbs. He also took delivery of a “windless chain” for a client from Cape Canaveral, totaling more than 1200 lbs. If you are looking for stainless chain, you will be amazed at the greatly reduced prices here, compared to major retail chains.

Crammed in this space, you can find anything you need for your boat; bins and bins of stainless; hundreds of thousands of pieces of hardware; everything you need for safety inspections. There is mooring equipment, supplies for your dock, including deck boxes, bumpers and hoses. Rob has recently began carrying inflatable bumpers, which save storage space, in addition to Taylor Fenders.

When Rob is not at the shop, he may be playing a round of golf at Lake Worth Municipal or “Chill-laxing” on his 20’ Grady White.