Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Open Raises Crucial Funds for Project LIFT

COVID 19 didn’t affect the turnout for the 12th annual Michael Shields Memorial Inshore Open, which lured 186 anglers, resulting in the highest participation ever for the annual fishing tournament. A modified virtual format allowed for anyone in the state to participate, and celebratory portions of the event were scaled down or streamed on social media to ensure a safe experience for all.

Winners of the tournament included:

First Place Guided Division – Team Redemption- Capt. Adam White, Matthew Rader and Tim Harrell

Major sponsors included Bank of America; Merrill Lynch; River Palm Cottages and Fish Camp; Island Party Rentals; Charlie’s Bar and Grill; Crowder Rods; Treasure Coast Legal; Closets By Design; Norchill, Ferraro Law Group; and Huk.

Tournament proceeds benefited Project LIFT, a non-profit that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment for at-risk teens using a unique platform of vocational training. Programming features skilled instructors in auto repair, screen printing, graphic arts, welding, and carpentry. High-quality vocational training on industry standard equipment attracts local employers who train the teens and seek out prospective employees, allowing for job placement and a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Licensed therapists provide best practice individual and group therapy alongside skilled trade instruction, a treatment strategy that has proven more efficient and effective with many adolescents than standard counseling, and one that results in hopeful, sober, employable and productive citizens.

For more information, visit projectliftmc.com or call (772) 221-2244.