Millennium Marine has introduced the most weather resistant and durable deck chair on the market. The Millennium D-100 Deck Chair exemplifies the comfort, portability, and durability Millennium has become known for.

The D-100 is designed for portability and easy storage, and it is built with high strength, anodized aluminum. The anodized aluminum prevents corrosion, whether the D-100 is asked to perform under the rigorous conditions of saltwater or freshwater fishing.

D-100 Deck Chairs are equipped with Millennium’s patented ComfortMax seat, which makes wet bottoms a thing of the past. They are made from a breathable fabric that won’t collect water. They are mold and mildew resistant, quick drying, and they will outlast any marine seat on the market.

With 4 inches of height adjustment, and the capability to swivel 360 degrees, the D-100 Deck Chair is equipped with self-leveling feet for stability. It weighs just 12 pounds and folds up for easy transport in a nylon carrying bag.

