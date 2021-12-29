Mississippi State Confirms 4 New Fishing Records, Some Set By Children

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified four state fishing records this month.

Rodie Armes, 11, of Pass Christian set the youth record for Ladyfish (Elops saurus) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 11.04 ounces. Blake Bosarge, 13, of Gautier set the youth record for Scamp (Mycteroperca phenax) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 12 ounces.

Dustin Conway of Ocean Springs set a conventional tackle record for Golden Tilefish (Lopholatilus chamaeleonticeps) with a fish weighing 20 pounds, 11.68 ounces. Jordan Matthews of Gulfport set a conventional tackle record for Inshore Lizardfish (Synodus foeten) with a fish weighing 9.1 ounces.