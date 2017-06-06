National Fishing and Boating Week is a national celebration, an event that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing. In 2017, the event will take place June 3-11.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FREE FISHING DAYS

During National Fishing and Boating Week, most states offer free fishing days. These are days where anglers are allowed to fish on public bodies of water without a fishing license. Check out the upcoming free fishing days in your state.

7 IDEAS TO ENJOY THIS WEEK

The best way to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week is to get out on the water! These are some of our ideas on how you can celebrate during this week:

Find Places to Boat and Fish near you: Check our Places to Boat and Fish Map for boating and fishing spots that are near you and fits your family's needs.

Visit one of the Best Family-Friendly Places to Fish and Boat in the U.S.: Take a look at our map to find a spot close to you.

Learn to Fish: Watch instructional videos and read tips from pros on how to cast, tie knots and make fishing rigs in our How to Fish section.

Share your #FirstCatch photos: First of the day, first of the season or first of a lifetime. Follow @TakeMeFishing and share your #FirstCatch photos with us.

Attend an Event: Many states hold events such as how-to clinics, fishing derbies, boat parades and family festivals during National Fishing and Boating Week. Check out our State Info section to find an event near you.

Mentor or Teach Someone New to Fish: During National Fishing and Boating Week, or the next time you go fishing, take someone new with you: a child, a relative, a friend.

Share this National Celebration on Social Media: Join others in sharing the joys of boating and fishing by spreading the word through your social media channels.

CELEBRATING CONSERVATION

You may not know it, but participation in fishing and boating actually helps fund efforts to conserve our natural waterways. A portion of all fishing tackle and license sales, as well as boat supply and registration sales, fund the conservation and preservation of our nation’s waterways through a program called the Sport Fish Restoration Program. This means that every time you purchase a fishing license or register a boat, you are helping improve the natural places you love.

GO FISHING AND BOATING THIS YEAR

Boating and Fishing are fun, stress-relieving activities that you can enjoy with your family and friends anytime. Here are just a few reasons why you should get out on the water and start enjoying these activities:

Connect with your Family: Family fishing is a great way for family members of all ages to connect and have fun.

Connect with Nature: 90% of Americans live within an hour of navigable water. Fishing and Boating are great opportunities to connect more with nature.

De-stress: Boating is ranked as one of the top 3 of all stress-relieving activities.

Help Conserve: The funds from your fishing licenses and boat registrations go towards the conservation of our natural aquatic areas.

National Fishing and Boating Week will take place the following year on June 2 – 10, 2018

