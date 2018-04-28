National Safe Boating Week, May 19-25, 2018

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59 recently announced its support of ‘Wear Your Life Jacket to Work’ Day on May 18, 2018. Flotilla 59 joins boating professionals and boating enthusiasts to heighten awareness of different life jacket types that are available, including inflatable life jackets, and demonstrate their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work.

The annual event, hosted by the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a fun, educational element just prior to National Safe Boating Week, May 19-25, the official launch of the 2018 North American Safe Boating Campaign. Educating the boating public about the safety and comfort of life jackets has been a main focus on the North American Safe Boating Campaign.

‘Wear Your Life Jacket to Work’ Day will take place on May 18, wherever you are, but in Stuart it will be culminate with a picture at 12 noon at the Stuart River Walk. On Saturday, May 19, Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce will hold an open house to kick off the week’s events.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in 80% of recreational boating fatalities in 2017, and that 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 59 in Sandsprit Park has been serving the boating community on the Treasure Coast for over 75 years. The Flotilla can be reached at 3443 S.E. St. Lucie Blvd., Stuart, Florida 34994. Information can be found by calling 772-288-0509, or visiting cgaux59.org, or emailing flotilla59@gmail.com.

For the serious skipper and the week-end boater, there are more aspects of seamanship that can be learned from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Recreational Safe Boating classes taught each month at Flotilla 59’s facility in Sandsprit Park, Stuart.

Remember, boating season never ends on the Treasure Coast.