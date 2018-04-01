The Natives Are Proud of This True Irish Pub

Transylvania County, located in the western mountains of North Carolina, is proud of the wonderful fishing opportunities available. But talk to a native, and they are equally proud of the True Irish Pub located in the middle of Brevard – Dugan’s Pub.

The Pub, as it is known locally, has a full bar with a large selection of Single Malt Scotch, Irish whiskies, and smooth Bourbons, as well as 20 beers on tap, featuring many local Craft Beers.

They also have a full menu including several Irish dishes: from Fish and Chips to Corned Beef and Cabbage, as well as the best Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches you have ever had. There are also astounding Burgers and terrific wings.

The Pub opens at 11:30 AM, Monday through Saturday, and the kitchen is open until 10:00 PM, with a limited late night menu from 10:00 PM until close.

Sundays feature Brunch from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM, including specials on Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas. Kitchen is open until 9:00 PM.

Check out the calendar on the web site for dates and time of special events as well as the music schedule.

From the 150 year-old barn wood and the Notre Dame memorabilia, to the authentic Irish dishes and libations, you will find the rustic atmosphere true to an Irish pub. Take a look around at the Irish treasures collected over time from visits to Ireland, antique stores, and gifts from patrons and friends alike.

So, whether you end a successful fishing day with dinner and libations, or you take a mid-day break for lunch, enjoy this ‘wee bit of Ireland’ that Dugan’s has brought to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. They look forward to seeing you time and time again!

Visit their web site for more information: Duganspub.com. Dugan’s Pub®, 29 W. French Broad St, Suite 101, Brevard, NC 28712 (828) 862-6527.

Do dheagh slainté.