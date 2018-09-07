What you need to know about concealing a handgun while afield

By Karen Fisher

With a continuous influx of NC Conceal Carry Permit applications, it’s recently been noted that some Conceal Carry Instructors may not fully explain the laws related to carrying a concealed handgun while pursuing outdoor activities in the woods or on the water. Here is some important information that can help you stay within compliance of state law while hunting or fishing in North Carolina:

Concealed Handgun Permit. To possess a concealed handgun in North Carolina, you must carry your permit and a valid form of identification with you at all times.

State-Owned Hunting/Fishing Reservations. Concealed handguns are allowed on state-owned hunting and fishing reservations, unless prohibited by the landowner.

State-Owned Game Lands. Concealed handguns are allowed on state-owned game lands, and all other lands unless prohibited by the landowner. However, persons may not hunt with any firearm being carried unless such firearm is authorized as a lawful method of take for that open season. Exempted game lands where concealed carry is prohibited are:

Buckhorn

Harris

Sutton Lake

Mayo

Hyco

Lee

Chatham

Pee Dee, area north of U.S. 74

Butner-Falls

Jordan

Vance

Kerr Scott

Wayne Bailey-Caswell, area north of U.S. 158 and east of N.C. 119

Fishing/Boating Access Areas. Concealed handguns are allowed on any public fishing or boating access area, unless otherwise prohibited by the landowner and posted as such. This also applies to wildlife conservation areas.

National Forests. Concealed handguns are allowed in any national forest located within the state of NC.

State Parks. Concealed handguns are allowed on grounds or waters of a park within the State Parks System.

Hunting Firearms. Any firearm that is legal for a specific hunting season may be carried openly within that season, provided the hunter has the proper license and/or permits required by state law.

Big Game Dispatch. A hunter may use a .22 caliber rimfire pistol or a handgun otherwise legal for that hunting season to dispatch a wounded big game animal, including during the archery and muzzleloader seasons.

Law Updates. It is always a good idea to obtain law updates with regards to concealing a handgun in any area you may be utilizing for outdoor activities. Visit ncwildlife.org or ncdoj.gov for more information.

