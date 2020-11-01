Neptonics Poke Recipe

Poke is an amazing, delicious and easy way to prepare your fresh caught fish! Here is our recipe. Ingredients can be found in your pantry and from your local grocery store. Serves 3-5 people.

Ingredients:

2 cups sushi rice (follow your brands instructions)

2 tablespoons of each black and white sesame seeds

6 ounces light soy sauce

4 ounces teriyaki sauce

6 ounces ponzu sauce

3 ounces sesame oil

1-pound snap peas or edamame

Approximately 1.5 pounds of freshly speared fish

Combine all sauces into a medium mixing bowl and whisk together. Cut your filets into bite sized pieces and add to the mixing bowl. Put it in the refrigerator for approximately 30 to 40 minutes. Cook the sushi rice according to its instructions. Let cool for about 15 to 20 minutes. Portion the rice into bowls. Remove the fish from the poke marinade and portion over the rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Add a few of the snap peas or edamame and enjoy! Pairs well with sake or a light beer.