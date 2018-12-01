New Anglers & Tournament Winners at “Ladies Let’s Go Fishing!”

Aspiring anglers came from as far away as California, Arizona and Virginia to learn from the pros at the award winning “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!®” Keys University, October 19-21 at the Elks Lodge, Tavernier, FL.

New for 2018 was the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament, with awards for those fishing both Friday and Sunday. Tournament winners were:

Top Offshore: Pat Kucera, Clearwater, FL 15.1 lb. blackfin tuna on Capt. Skip Bradeen’s Blue Chip Too

Top Offshore Release: Jennifer Sullivan, Naples, FL sailfish on Sea Horse with Capt. Rick Rodriguez

Top Inshore: Marguerite Veronesi, Clearwater, FL 31 inch snook on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales

Top Inshore Release: Vivian Morrison, Islamorada, FL 35 inch snook on Capt. Chris Hanson’s Scales 2 Tales

Inshore Release Honorable Mention: Robin Krueger, Parkland, FL 34 inch tarpon release on Capt. Andy Downs’ Florida Keys Fun Fishing

The University kicked off on Friday with a meet-and-greet social featuring networking, fundraisers and an incredible Master Chef Appetizer Contest. First Place went to Tamara Feliciano, Fort Lauderdale, FL for Stuffed Jalapenos.

Saturday’s events began with classroom presentations on offshore, bottom and inshore fishing, followed by lunch and hands-on fishing skills until 4 pm. Speakers were Stu Apte, Jeanne Towne, Captain Gary Ellis, Capt. Melinda Buckley, Twig Tolle and Captain Lee Lavery. Skills such as releasing, conservation, knot tying, bait rigging, spin, fly and net casting, gaffing grapefruits, trailer backing and more were available for hands-on practice.

Saturday events concluded with a silent auction, followed by a networking party with food and fun hosted by Seaside Glassworks, Islamorada, FL.

On Sunday, participants embarked on a fishing adventure out of Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada, FL followed by a fish fillet demonstration. Fish caught or released included sailfish, mahi, blackfin tuna, yellowtail snapper, king mackerel, mutton snapper, snook, tarpon, black drum, mangrove snapper, sharks and more. On Friday was a Bonus Fishing Day.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina and Future Angler Foundation. Local sponsors were Breezy Palms, Seaside Glass Works, Dog House Sport Fishing Charters, Calusa Cast Nets and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Contact: phone: (954) 475-9068; [email protected]; www.ladiesletsgofishing.com and www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing.