New IGFA Observer Training in Mattituck, Long Island 

Ever wonder what it would be like to sit on a big, beautiful sport fishing boat and watch a top-notch crew work their magic against monster marlin and schools of sailfish? Can you hear the lines going off? Can you hear yourself screaming “release!” Then you’re ready to become an observer.

All observers must take the IGFA Observer Training Course. It takes about four hours, it’s a great way to meet other fishing enthusiast and there’s no test or exam. The International Game Fish Association will conduct observer training courses in New York on Long Island at Strong’s Water Club and Marina in Mattituck, Long Island, New York on Saturday, May 19.

The half-day session teaches observer responsibilities and duties, billfish identification, and IGFA’s International Angling Rules. The class will run from 9 am to 1 pm, includes a training manual, two DVD’s, a one-year IGFA membership and costs just $150.

Take the course, and observe in luxurious resorts in Aruba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

To learn more, go to the IGFA website. To sign up, go to igfa.org/Educate/Observer-Training.aspx.