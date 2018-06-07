New Regs For Santee Stripers

South Carolina legislators enacted new regulations in May for striped bass in the Santee River system. The changes extend the period in which striped bass may be caught and implement a slot limit for keeper fish.

The changes to state law were signed by Gov. McMaster on May 3 and made effective immediately. Within the boundaries of the Santee River system (including lakes Marion and Moultrie), from Oct. 1 through June 15, it is unlawful to take or possess a striped bass less than 23 inches or greater than 25 inches, provided that one striped bass taken or possessed may be greater than twenty-six inches.

Anglers fishing the Santee system from now until June 15 can still keep three fish, but they must be between 23 and 25 inches, or one of the three may be greater than 26 inches.

The law also extends the legal period for keeping fish for two additional weeks—through June 15. Previously, the waters of the Santee system were closed to striped bass fishing between June 1 and September 30.

The seasonal closure was started in 2008 to reduce the stress-related mortality of striped bass during the warm summer months. Length limits alone cannot protect striped bass during the warm season because catch-and-release stress results in a high rate of mortality.