New Year Fly Fishing Resolutions

Isn’t it crazy how fast time runs? You turn around twice and the year is gone. Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Not sure but I guess it is good!

We created memories for life, catching fish of a lifetime on fly and enjoying nature. Very few things in life make me happier than watching my customers, friends and family catching fish on flies. Sharing this passion, educating and teaching people how to fly fish just makes me happy!

How about some New Year’s resolutions

more with the fly and always have fun!

Don’t bring a spinning rod to the fly game!

Practice casting!

Learn and practice different fly fishing techniques!

Fish and catch the specials you want to go for!

Learn from your failure!

No excuses because time flies!

My personal 2020 fly fishing resolutions

Fish more with friends

Catch monster tarpon from the beach

Catch goliath grouper

Catch more sharks on top water flies

It is such a privilege to live here on the Treasure Coast where we can fish all year! I remember the years of guiding in the winter, standing in the freezing cold water and teaching my guys how to catch grayling. Back then, I loved my life before but now, living and guiding here has taken it to a whole new level! It is very easy to get spoiled here on the Treasure Coast!

I’ve been enjoying not having discharges from Lake Okeechobee and fishing in clean water. It’s adding so much quality to the marine life! We live in paradise and it is worth the fight every single day.

Have a great 2020 and catch your dream!

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.