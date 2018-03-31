Not To Be Missed!

By Chris Bubenik

Imagine unloading your kayak and setting up camp on an island in the middle of a mountain lake. A brilliant Carolina sunset reflects on crystal clear water as you finish tying off your hammock. At night, you fall asleep in your tent to the relaxing sound of waves. In the morning, you set out in your kayak for some of the most unique spin and fly fishing experiences to be found.

The Carolina mountains are home to a huge variety of flat water paddling experiences. While many are accessible by day trip, some require a little more time. Start your adventure with a visit to the kayak fishing experts at Diamond Brand Outdoors. A state fishing license is required for anyone over the age of 16.

Cheraw State Park

Paddling through the cypress wetlands of Lake Juniper is an experience every angler should have and at Cheraw State Park, the experience couldn’t be easier. The $21 per night camping fee for the paddle-in sites comes complete with boat rental, and the park even participates in a fishing tackle loaner program. All you need is your standard camping gear. If possible, time your trip during one of the park’s moonlight paddle outings and see the lake in a whole new light. This one’s not in the mountains, but it’s too good to leave out.

Keowee-Toxaway State Park

Lake Keowee is an oft-overlooked gem in South Carolina. Just a few miles from its larger cousin Lake Jocassee, the gorgeous surrounds and cool, calm waters of Keowee offer an amazing respite after a long workweek. All the sites at the small and quiet campground of Keowee-Toxaway State Park are a pleasant stroll from the lake, but three sit right on the shoreline. You can walk to these sites, but the two-ish mile trek can create a logistics problem when toting all the trappings of a great fishing and camping weekend. Instead, load up your kayak and paddle to the site, just a short distance away from the park’s boat launch.

Lake James

Perhaps known more for its super flowy singletrack or popular lakeside picnic facilities, Lake James State Park is also home to 30 boat-in campsites. These simple sites include only the basics: fire ring, tent pad, and picnic table. While you’ll have to bring in everything you need, including your water supply, a sunrise cast on the tree-lined lake is well worth the effort. The closest launch to these sites is at the main visitor center in the Paddy’s Creek section of the park. Here, they rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards — but they go fast. Call ahead to check for availability or bring your own.

New River State Park

Not only is the ironically named New River one of the oldest in the world, it is among the most natural and interesting to explore. In recognition of these properties, the New, which runs through the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of North Carolina, is a federally designated Wild and Scenic River. A multi-day exploration of this tree-lined waterway can be done Deliverance-style (minus the, well, you know) by way of multiple paddle-in campsites managed by New River State Park. The paddle trip to these primitive campsites is a serene and scenic experience. Although the flow is calm here, it’s important to know the river; less experienced paddlers should contact Ashe County for a list of local river guides.

Chris Bubenik is the Marketing Director at Diamond Brand Outdoors. He lives in Asheville, NC and is an avid outdoorsman and kayak fisherman.