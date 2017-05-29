OBX Inshore Fishing – June ’17

By Aaron Kelly, Rock Solid Fishing

May fishing has been fabulous, and it’s looking like June will be hot as well! Cobia have been the inshore high liners here of late. The big tackle-busting bruisers are frequently cruising the shore and biting a Meathog cobia jig! Live eels, croaker, and menhaden are good bait options as well. Make sure you’re inside 3 miles, one per person, up to four per boat, and 36 inches to the fork. Spanish have been biting the trolled spoons on long clear leaders. You’ll find blues under the birds, along with the Albies. Big drum have been popping up a mile or so off the beach. Puppy drum on fresh cut mullet purveyed from your local tackle shop will get the job done. These guys are an immense help to getting you the right rods, line, leader, hooks, bait, and location to get hooked up. Go save a few bucks at a chain store but that 5 bucks you saved will be reflected in your lack of fish catching info. Sea mullet on fresh shrimp or fishy bites in the surf can be fun and tasty! We also should start catching some of those bosco blacktip sharks in the 50-125lb range. Watching those tail walks and cartwheels will make you smile! Check the backwaters for little rock along with big blues, flounder, and puppy drum. We have seen great speckled trout fishing and hopefully they will settle into their summers grassy haunts for the next few months. Jigs, popping corks, and live bait will attract these finesse biters. The kid-friendly crabby trips have yielded nice catches of blue crabs! Enjoy the outdoors with your friends and family! As Captain Beatson says, “You can’t catch ‘em on the couch!”

Captain Aaron Kelly

Rock Solid Fishing • www.rocksolidfishing.com • 252-441-6575