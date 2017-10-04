Thursday October 12 – “Alive After 5” in Sanford

Thursday October 12 – 5pm to 8pm, “Alive After Five” in Sanford, the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine would like you join us for an evening of fun in downtown Sanford. First street is closed for a huge block party with vendors, shops and restaurants to enjoy good food and live entertainment. This event is the second Thursday of each month downtown Sanford. Thursday October 12 – 7pm, Backcountry Fly Fishing Association, monthly meeting locations change and are TBD monthly, check their web-site just prior to meeting. This is a “Free” club to join for more info contact or visit www.bfaorlando. com.