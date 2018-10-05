Tuesday October 30 – 6:30pm, “Derby Kickoff” annual Shad and Crappie Derby !

Tuesday October 30 – 6:30pm, “Derby Kickoff” Hosted at Dick’s Sporting Good in the Seminole Town Center Mall in Sanford. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for our early registration event Kick-off the 10th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby. FREE to enter, raffles, give a-ways. This is the only chance to enter before the November 1st start date. Over $5,000 in prizes this season’s Grand Champions! Join the serious anglers who will be fishing at sunrise on November 1st for their chance at the big one.

If you have an event or meeting you would like included in the “What’s Hitting Around Town” column, send your details to: Phil Wolf [email protected] Deadline for inclusion 10th of the preceding month.