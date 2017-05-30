Offshore Fishing Report and Forecast

In June, the King Mackerel bite will be in full swing in state waters, as well as in federal waters. Recreational Red Snapper season is June 1-3 and they’re easy to find anywhere outside 8 miles. Of Texas state water Snapper, we’ve caught as big as 33 inches and 17.5 pounds. The Cobia showed up in state waters in May and we’ll continue to see them pass through in growing numbers through June. The best place to find the Cobia are around rigs and reefs. We’ve already caught them up to 44.5 pounds. The Black Fin Tuna bite has been great 80 miles offshore while Yellowfin Tuna have been hot and cold. We’ve already seen Wahoo in as close as 42 miles.

Be safe as there will be a lot of boats fishing in June. Look out for others and tight lines!

Captain Rodney Harper | www.oilfieldoutkasts.com