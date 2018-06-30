OP ED: Open Carry Fishing Event held at Fort Pierce Inlet

By Michael Taylor

A great day of fishing and barbecue in memory of those who died defending our great country was held on Memorial Day. I hosted this event to make a stand for our Second Amendment/Open Carry rights at the Jetty Park in Fort Pierce from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There was a turnout of over a dozen citizens carrying their handguns in search of that trophy fish. Unfortunately, all we caught were jacks. We all walked up and down the jetty while getting the message out ‘that guns are not the problem’, it’s the people getting the guns. If you are a law-abiding citizen, you aren’t going to hurt anyone.

While engaged in fishing, hunting or camping, going to and from an event, it is legal to open carry a handgun and/or rifle in the state of Florida. Under the Florida Statute 790.25 (3)(h). With the help of FloridaCarry.org, Sgt. John Schramm and the Fort Pierce Police Department, we both passed out information to the hundreds of people at the inlet to let them know what we were doing was legal and their right as a Floridian.

We were welcomed by most of the people on the jetty with positive reactions, but there were some whom didn’t agree with the law or guns.

Looking forward to having more of these events across the Treasure Coast in upcoming months. Snook Lives Matter on Facebook will tell you when and where these events will be held.