Outdoor Women’s Group discovering Florida’s beautiful outdoors

The Outdoor Women’s Group (OWG) is a casual social group comprised of women of all ages who live along the Treasure Coast and enjoy outdoor activities. The group celebrates its one-year anniversary in October and invites other like-minded-outdoor ladies to join them for a variety of adventures, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, bicycling, sailing, sea turtle walks, and snorkeling to name a few.

“The emphasis is on our beautiful outdoors—most activities are not too strenuous. All are welcome—this is a safe and fun way to enjoy our area’s natural resources,” said OWG founder Patricia Strutz.

Upcoming adventures include fishing, a full-moon bike ride, hiking, and goat yoga—yes, that’s doing yoga while baby goats frolic around and on top of you!

The group meets a couple times a month and members take turns planning and organizing events. There are no membership fee or dues. Members cover their individual costs for outings, and often carpool to outings when possible.

For more information, email Strutz at pstrutz1@yahoo.com or call (715) 891-1173.