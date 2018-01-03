Overcoming Winter Challenges

By Aaron Motley

Winter is here, and with the season change, comes a cold change. Fly fishing can become a bit harder, detecting subtle strikes of trout is another challenge winter poses for anglers. Bug life in the river tends to be only a few Blue wing olive may flies, little black stoneflies, and midges. These insects are ones that you should stock in your fly box for the cold months. Blue wing olive adults may be as big size 16, but are more commonly sizes 18 or 20. Little black stoneflies are size 16, 18, or 20. These can mean great action on a warm winter day!

Midges can be seen throughout the winter. Two of my favorite zebra midges are black body with silver wire, and a silver bead, the other is a purple body with silver wire, and a silver bead. Many other color combinations work too.

If you’re thinking about getting into fly tying, then this would be a good pattern to start with. Minimal materials, and you can fill a box up quickly. A simple streamer to tie this winter is a slumpbuster, which is effective in olive, natural, black, and brown. Hunter Banks Fly shop has an amazing fly tying selection, and helpful staff with a vast knowledge of fly tying.

The winter is a great time to throw streamers. Big fish move for big meals! Woolly buggers, slumpbusters, and articulated streamers can produce great fish in the winter. Come by Hunter Banks Fly shop and let us show you a few patterns for this winter. Take a look at sinking line options with one of our knowledgeable staff members, and let Hunter Banks Fly shop help make this winter your best ever!

Aaron Motley is Operations Manager at the Waynesville location of Hunter Banks. His waterfowl hunting addictions supports his fly tying addiction. He learned his fly-fishing craft from “fishy” people and pursues large trout, bass, and musky on a daily basis. He teaches others to do the same.