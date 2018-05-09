Palm Beach County KDW Classic: June 1st & 2nd

The 16th annual Palm Beach County KDW Classic, one of Florida’s largest fishing tournaments, returns to the Riviera Beach Marina Village on June 1st & 2nd. The popular contest hosted by the venerable West Palm Beach Fishing Club (WPBFC) routinely attracts over 200 boats and nearly 1,000 anglers. The KDW Classic is a family & friends-oriented event, offering a wide range of prizes for adults and kids. A total of $34,000 in cash awards will be presented to anglers catching the heaviest kingfish, dolphin and wahoo, and to the top ten Junior anglers. A total of 40 cash awards in all. An additional $30,000 in raffle items and other tournament prizes will be up for grabs. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has been the KDW Classic’s presenting sponsor since the beginning. Numerous other sponsors participate in the event by underwriting cash awards and providing tournament prizes.

Broad based support from sponsors, a great value to anglers, fun entertainment and an ongoing commitment to give something back to the community are why the KDW Classic has developed such a loyal following. Tournament proceeds support a variety of local initiatives including educational scholarships, artificial reef construction, mangrove plantings and youth fishing programs produced by the Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation.

The tournament entry fee is $225 per boat by May 18th and $300 after May 19th (WPBFC members and sponsor marina tenants qualify for an early entry discount). Tournament entry includes two awards dinner tickets, two short-sleeve tournament t-shirts and entry into multiple prize drawings. The first 200 boats to register receive an awesome KDW Classic bucket filled with sponsor swag. The public is invited to attend the event and to take part in the fun by watching the tournament weigh-in on the Riviera Beach Marina waterfront. Free prize giveaways will be distributed to those guessing the weight of fish coming to the scale. The weigh station, located on the north end of the marina bulkhead, opens at 12 noon and closes at 4pm on Saturday, June 2nd. For additional information call the WPBFC at (561) 832-6780 or visit www.kdwclassic.com.

Tom Twyford, President

West Palm Beach Fishing Club

201 Fifth Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Work: (561) 832-6780

Fax: (561) 832-2137