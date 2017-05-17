Palm Beach County KDW Classic | June 2-3, 2017

The 15th annual Palm Beach County KDW Classic, one of Florida’s largest fishing tournaments, returns to the Riviera Beach Marina on June 2nd & 3rd. The popular event, co-hosted by the venerable West Palm Beach Fishing Club (WPBFC) and the City of Riviera Beach, routinely attracts over 200 boats and nearly 1,000 anglers. The KDW Classic is a family & friends oriented event offering a wide range of prizes for adults and kids. Ten guaranteed cash awards are presented in each of the four categories: Kingfish, Dolphin, Wahoo and Juniors.

The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has been the KDW Classic’s presenting

sponsor since the beginning. Numerous other sponsors participate in the event by underwriting cash awards, providing raffle items and tournament giveaways. Over $34,000 in cash and $30,000 in raffle items and trophies is up for grabs. New this year will be a food truck rally during the tournament Captain’s party on Friday night.

Broad based support from sponsors, a great value to anglers, fun entertainment for the public and an ongoing commitment to give something back to the local community are why the KDW Classic has developed such a loyal following. Through the years tournament proceeds have been used to create new artificial reefs,

install reef saving mooring buoys, support the City of Riviera Beach scholarship fund and aid youth fishing programs produced by the Fishing Club’s charitable affiliate, the Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation.

The tournament entry fee is $225 per boat before May 19th and $300 after May 19th (WPBFC members and sponsor marina tenants qualify for an early entry discount). The public is invited to take part in the fun by watching the tournament weigh-in on Saturday, June 3rd along the Riviera Beach Marina waterfront. Free prize giveaways will be distributed to those guessing the weight of fish coming to the scale. The weigh station, located on the north end of the marina bulkhead, opens at 12 noon and closes at 4pm. For additional information call the WPBFC at (561) 832-6780 or visit www.kdwclassic.com.