Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Fishing Report: August 2018

Welcome to the August Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast for the waters of Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach Florida. It will be another hot summer month with calm winds and flat seas. These conditions make for uncomfortable fishing conditions. This is why us charter guides like to troll and keep the customers cool. So, I’m saying it’s a great month to run and gun offshore. The weed lines out in 1000’ of water will not be holding monster dolphin but will have plenty of gaffers and flippers to put in the boat. Look for heavy weed mats and floating debris. This will be holding the schools. We like to troll small strip baits with a blue and white chugger. It’s a smart idea to have a couple light tackle rods rigged with a popper plug for wandering dolphin, also have one rigged with a DOA shrimp for any tripletail you may find hiding under something man-made. Don’t be scared to look at different depths for better structure. I’m confident that anyone with a boat will be able to catch a few by lunch time.

Another awesome fish to catch out in the deep is the mighty swordfish. When you’re already making the run out to catch dolphin… it’s not that far to drop one on the humps out front of Palm Beach. Not sure where to drop? Go to your local tackle shop and pick up a swordfish chart. It’s that simple. They even have rigged baits just for swordfishing… Hooked up!!

For the anglers that like to stay on the edge, you will see some phenomenal snapper fishing. Slob mutton’s, sweet yellowtails and tasty vermillion snappers will be just on the bottom waiting to eat your hook. Cut bait works great for tails and vermillion, but it will take a bigger bait to get a fat mutton to bite. Try using large sardines or goggle eye plugs.

Now you have read this… put it away and get out there fishing!!

Captain Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690