Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Fishing Report: July 2018

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Hello and welcome to the July Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast for the water off Palm Beach Florida. Expect the fishing to be hot along with the temperature. The waters off the Juno Ball (Water Tower) will hold mass schools of boneheads and other pelagics. If you’re an angler that wants action this is the spot. For you wahoo chasers, look no farther than this spot. There will be wahoo up in the 80lb range feeding on the bonito’s. Catch a smaller one and put it out on a big rod with a stinger hook and slow troll it. Remember that big fish eat big baits.

For the reef anglers the action will be under the feeding schools. Drop a sardine down on a long leader to fool a mutton or flag yellowtail to bite the hook. Snapper understand feeding schools above will produce falling scraps; cut bait works great or a fresh goggle eye with cuts down the side. Tight lines!

For the inshore anglers there will be plenty of fish to catch on the beach. The snook migration will be in full affect. DOA baits work wonders on a Daiwa 5000 Saltist combo. Along with snook there will be tarpon rolling. It’s a finicky fish but fun when hooked. Put your time in and have a backup plan. This makes for a successful day on the water. Also, please be aware of the weather this time of year. These storms can sneak up on you in a fast way. Good luck!