Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Fishing Report: June 2018

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the June Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast for the waters off Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach. Expect great dolphin fishing offshore. Search the waters from 300’ to 1000’ with a run and gun tactic. Look for floating debris and thick weed lines. On our charter we will only start fishing if we see bait under the weed or debris. Dolphin love to eat dork jack and other small baits living here. If you find a piece of wood that’s been in the water for some time, expect it to have some wahoo under it. Good luck!

Closer to shore along the edge the kingfish and blackfins will be feeding. If you are trying for kings don’t forget to use wire leader. If you’re a tuna slayer, stay away from the wire. Tuna have super eyesight and will shy away from anything that doesn’t look normal. Live bait is the best method for both, but trolling will produce some bites. Tight lines!

For the inshore anglers, look to the beach for tarpon and monster jacks. These fish will be chasing the sardines down the beach and should be the bait of choice. Pick up a couple of #8 sabiki if you want to catch your own. Well, that’s your report and remember “you can’t catch them from the couch”

Captain Weston Russell

Reelintensefishing.com

561-310-2690