Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: June 2017

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine June fishing forecast for Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach, Fl. Expect lots of cut offs this month if your fishing out front of Juno. Why you ask? SHARKS!! They’re here feeding on bonita and anything else they can get their teeth in. One good thing about seeing big bull sharks circling your vessel. Well there could be a nice cobia cruising with it. If you’re lucky enough to hook a cobia, reel like a maniac; you’re not just fighting your fish, but trying to get it to the gaff before the sharks bite it in half. Good luck!

If you’re a trolling angler, there will be plenty to catch in June. Expect dolphin, wahoo and blackfin tuna to be lurking in the 200-ft. depth. Another great opportunity will be swordfishing on flat days. Head out early to avoid any afternoon storms. Be safe!

For you inshore anglers, big tarpon will be roaming the Intracoastal waterways. Tarpon will take lots of different bait, but they can’t resist a live shrimp. Make sure to hook them as a swimming shrimp and use a long leader. Tarpon are not hard to fine, just look for their tails swirling on the surface when they come up to gulp air. These are hard fighting fish; make sure you match the rod and reel outfit to the size of the tarpon. You don’t want to be using a snoopy rod to land a 50-pound tarpon. Just saying. Well good luck and tight lines!!

Capt. Weston Russell

561-310-2690

Reelintensefishing.com