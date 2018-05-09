Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: May 2018

by Captain Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to May madness Coastal Angler fishing forecast for the Palm Beach area. If you’re looking for some Reel Intense action, go no further than the boundaries of Palm Beach. The spring migration is in full effect and will bring with it plenty of rod bending action. On calm days in May don’t be afraid to run offshore. Keep your eye out for any floating trash or debris taking a ride north on the Stream. Underneath these trash piles will be plenty of flipper dolphin and possibly a toothy wahoo. But it is the things you don’t see that will get your heart racing. You don’t know what monster’s gonna be lurking around when you’re flipping dolphins into the boat. So, you must be ready for all scenarios. Don’t be surprised if a 100+ yellow fin tuna crashes your party. The only advice I can give you is to check your tackle before you leave the dock and make sure you have the right reel for the job. Hooked up!!

Along the edge (130’) expect lots of bonita. They’re a fun fish to catch but not so much for eating. It’s funny to hear customers raving about the first couple bonita they catch but after the third… they’re worn out and ready to go catch something different. Try slow trolling a live bonita behind the boat with a nice stinger hook in its back. This can produce monster wahoo, some in the 60 to 80-pound class range. Don’t be surprised if a blue tries to eat him. Give this technique a try, but you gotta have the right tackle: 50 pound plus class rod & reel is the only way to go.

