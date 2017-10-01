Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore Report: October 2017

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine’s October fishing forecast for Palm Beach Shores, Singer Island and Palm Beach, Florida. I would not be telling the truth if I said October is an epic month for fishing. October is a transition period for pelagics, but there is always something to catch. Bottom fishing will be one way to put meat in the ice box. There are two ways to bottom fish…the use of a sliding sinker rig or a two-hook dropper rig. Both work great to put fish in the boat. Expect muttons, yellowtails, porgies, files and vermilions to bite these rigs.

Also, in October the wahoo bite will still be good. People always say that the best fishing is at first light. It may be for some people, but I’ve caught them at noon. Fish are opportunists and are trying to become the biggest fish in the ocean, so if you can’t hit it in the morning, hit it in the afternoon. There’s one thing that’s true…you can’t catch them from the couch.

One last thing, the daytime sword bite was hot last month and it will extend into October. If the weather allows you to go out to the deep, by all means go!! There are monsters out there and they need to be slayed. Large pre-rigged squid can be purchased at your local bait shop and if you don’t have a big reel, borrow one. Everyone knows someone with one. No excuses! That’s your forecast for October. Go get ’em killer! – Capt. Weston Russell

Looking to learn more? Check out my website www.reelintensefishing.com to book your next charter.

Capt. Weston Russell

561-310-2690

Www.reelintensefishing.com