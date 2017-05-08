Palm Beach Paddlefest: May 13, 2017

The Second Annual Palm Beach Paddlefest moves to Harbourside Place in Jupiter on May 13

If you missed the inaugural Palm Beach Paddlefest last year, fear not! It’s back and will be even bigger and better than last year. The one-day event will take place on May 13 at Harbourside Place in Jupiter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Beach Paddlefest, presented by Napleton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram on Northlake Blvd. is a free, family-friendly event featuring a variety of exhibits, vendors, races & relays, water-based demos, and live entertainment. The festival caters to both new and experienced paddlers, and everyone with a love of the water!

Paddle races will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a five-mile course, followed by a one mile race course. We encourage participants to register for these ahead of time at PaddleGuru.com, or through the link at PalmBeachPaddlefest.com. Your $25 registration fee includes a Paddlefest dry-fit shirt. The

top three finishers in each race category will get a trophy and special recognition. There will be some extra kayaks and paddleboards to rent for races on a first come, first served basis the day of the event. Other events will include a pet paddle, family paddle, and family kayak relay.

Attendees can sign up for free guided kayak tours through Visit Palm Beach, or participate in several free demonstrations throughout the day, like paddleboard yoga and kayak 101.

We will be raffling off several items, including an 8’0 Bru Surf Paddle Board valued at $1,000. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $5 each with a portion of proceeds going to exhibiting non-profits.

For more information, visit palmbeachpaddlefest.com.