PENN Conflict II

PENN redesigned its smooth and durable Conflict reel to bring anglers the Conflict II, the most lightweight PENN reel ever made. It is a superior reel, perfectly suited to inshore applications.

True to its origins, the Conflict II features stealthy cosmetics and a smooth and reliable HT-100 carbon fiber drag system. The RR30 Rigid Resin body and rotor are extremely lightweight and durable, and with the redesign, it is 20 percent lighter than the first-generation Conflict.

Internally, the Conflict II is updated with PENN’s CNC Gear Technology and high quality stainless steel ball bearings, making it the ultimate PENN inshore reel. With the Superline Spool, no backing is needed because of the rubber gasket that keeps superlines from slipping.

Other key features include: Slow Oscillation – Leveline System, 7+1 sealed stainless steel ball bearing system and line capacity rings.

