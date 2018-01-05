Pere Marquette Fishing Report and Forecast

By: Jeff Hubbard

Steelhead fishing remains good, if you can battle the cold winter we’re having so far. You can find steelhead throughout the whole Pere Marquette River system. In the winter these fish become lazy in such a way they don’t want to work too hard for their food. Because of this, you find these fish in much slower and deeper pools this time of year. For bait, use egg’s and nymph’s, try fishing them under a float or strike indicator with a drag free drift.

The river can be cold and clear this time of year. I like using a little shot and tall Drennen or Blackbird float for this type of fishing. It will slow your presentation down. Swinging flies can also produce fish this time of year, you will have to slow your swing down. A intermediate line and a little heavier fly will slow your approach down with hopes of coaxing a winter steelhead to take. Flies that work well under the float are more natural fluke and clown eggs along with nymphs this time of year. Try Hex’s, Stoneflies and Green Rockworm’s this time of year, they all can be really effective. For streamers, brighter colors and more flash works well with hopes of triggering a fish to grab. If interested in some winter fly fishing on the Pere Marquette River I offer full or half days.

Jeff Hubbard

Outfitters North Guide Service

(231) 898-6246

www.outfittersnorth.com