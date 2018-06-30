Pinkie’s Out wins First-Place in Stuart Sailfish Club’s inaugural KDW Tournament

Pinkie’s Out garnered first-place in the Stuart Sailfish Club’s recent KDW Fishing Tournament. On board the winning boat was Capt. Jason Stocks, Troy McLean, Capt. Jeff Hedgepath and Merritt Matheson.

Nineteen boats participated in the tournament. Weather was perfect with calm seas, no rain and just enough cloud cover to keep the temperature mild.

Additional winners included: second-place, “Wet-N-Wild” with Capt, Tony Ross, Mike Triana, Rob Bowie and Michael Lee; third-place, “Team Sovereign” with Capt. Jim Penix, Dave Atsalas, Brooke Atsalas, David Higgins, Matt Moore and Chase Higgins. Chris Cook (Andiamo) took first-place in the dolphin category and closest to 7.7-pounds.; Michael Lee (Wet-n-Wild) first-place in the kingfish division; Darlene McCord (Reel Adventure) was Top Lady Angler and Top Member; Chase Higgins (Team Sovereign) Junior Angler; Kevin Kelly (Watering Hole) for Smallest Fish (a dolphin); Game Plan – Carl Fleming for Last Boat to Register.

“This was another successful event for our club,” said club president Charlie Conigliaro. “The weather was wonderful, and we had a fantastic member turnout. Everyone had a great time. This venue is the perfect place to have a fishing tournament as the entire family can come out and have fun with so much to do there. We look forward to making this an annual event. Thank you to all the participants, sponsors and members.”

Tournament events took place May 11-12 at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort and Marina, located on South Hutchinson Island, in Stuart, and included a captain’s kickoff meeting and an awards dinner.

The Stuart Sailfish Club (SSC) is located in Stuart, Florida, the “Sailfish Capital of the World”. It was formed over 77 years ago and incorporated in January of 1941. The SSC is one of the oldest sport fishing clubs in the United States, formed for the purpose of promoting the conservation of game fish and encouraging visitors to fish in Martin County waters. The SSC is chartered as a 501©3 organization, and currently has over 350 members, with over 200 boats in the member fleet. Membership is open to the public and all boaters, as well as those who do not own boats or do not fish, are welcome to join. For more information, call 772-286-9373 or email sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com. Visit the club online at www.StuartSailfishClub.com.