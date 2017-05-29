Port Aransas to Baffin Bay Report

Baffin Bay has really begun to produce good numbers of big trout in more redfish that I have seen in a while. I would start out in the morning around the badlands or White Bluff then when permitting try drifting Rocky slough The King Ranch shoreline also has a good mix of truck and red fish in water clarity has been holding up. Nueces Bay continues to produce early morning trout along the Portland causeway then work your way back into the Reefs looking for redfish midday. Brown and root flats continue to produce good numbers of redfish and drum. We didn’t get very much winter and very little winds out of the north they were enjoyable this year so I’ve been throwing a lot more one knockers and she dogs as the southeast winds have been quite strong.

Darker color Lures like the Homerecker Texas kucaraca and the down south lures Texas roach have been most productive for me. I know it’s tougher to work on top water and walk the dog smoothly in quartering waves remember when the water clarity goes to cloudy or just chocolate milk fish have a harder time finding bait/meals so just give it time and slash it around even if you think it’s not working properly it will produce. Black and chartreuse topwaters on dirty water days are definitely my 1st choice.

Don’t forget to sign up for the CCA start tournament I don’t want to be that guy who catches it tagged redfish and could have won a boat and a truck. Y’all be safe on the water help your fellow boaters out and please wear your PFD’s.

Capt. Javi Castillo