Port Salerno Seafood Festival a family affair

It’s seafood time at the 12th Annual Port Salerno Seafood Festival. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 27th, 2018 and goes until 8 p.m. Three stages featuring musical entertainment from some of the area’s top bands, a large array of art, crafts, community vendors, a free Kids Fun Zone (including the Harbor Branch touch tank), food for seafood and land lubbers alike and refreshing libations make the Port Salerno Seafood Festival the place to be.

“We brag that we have the best seafood,” says Edward “Butch” Olsen, Jr., president of the Port Salerno Commercial Fishing Dock Authority. “We serve the freshest seafood and locally caught fish when available. Most of our seafood is prepared by the fishermen and their families. This is truly a family affair.”

“Our Fishermen’s Village and Market will serve more than 20 different seafood dishes prepared by the local families with support from our partners Pelican Seafood, Pirates Cove, Shrimpers Raw Bar and Grill, Tausha’s Seafood and Twisted Tuna, which gives us bragging rights on having the best food in the region,” says Olsen.

The Port Salerno Seafood Festival is made possible through the support of many corporate sponsors, including Southern Eagle Distributing, and more than 1000 volunteers. In addition to supporting the commercial fishing docks in Port Salerno in 2017, more than $20,000 raised at the event have benefited local charities.

Event tickets are $7 in advance online; $10 at the gate for adults. There is no fee for children 12 and under. Complimentary transportation to and from the event via trolley or water taxi is provided courtesy of the Port Salerno Commercial Fishing Dock Authority. For complete list of trolley stops, water taxi and parking locations, festival information, volunteer opportunities, or a list of last year’s benefiting charities visit www.portsalernoseafoodfestival.org or call (888) 612-4192.

The Port Salerno Seafood Festival, Inc. is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to preserving the heritage and integrity of the Commercial Fishing Industry in Port Salerno.