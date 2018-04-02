Port St. Lucie Angler’s Free Club Kids Fishing Tournament

The Port St. Lucie Angler’s Club, in partnership with the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, will hold its annual Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 7, at Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, located at 2410 Westmoreland Boulevard, Port St. Lucie.

There will be two youth categories, ages 2-11 and 12-16. Trophies for biggest and most fish caught will be awarded in each age group. Raffle prizes include free fishing trips.

Registration is from 8 a.m to 9 a.m. Fishing begins at 9:30 a.m. Bait will be provided.

Anglers should bring their own fishing tackle and eye protection (sunglasses will do). Rods and reels will be available to borrow, but supply is limited and available on a first come first serve basis.

This is a catch and release tournament. There is no fee to participate.

For more information, call Dave Brigida at (772) 834-7599 or Frank Gamber at (443) 992-8428.