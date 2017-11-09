How to prevent damage and repair your dings: SUP Report November 2017

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

So the first thing you want to do when you get your board is to put on rail guards. Much of the damage occurs on the rails of the board. The damage usually comes from your paddle or when you are transporting and resting the board on its side. This damage can be minimalized by applying Rail Guard Tape. This tape is specifically made for paddle boards and comes in 2” or 3” wide strips that are 6’ in length. I personally use Puka Tape which is very thick and durable. Applying this tape requires a very clean and dust free environment. Any particles that get on the tape or board prior to application will cause air bubbles and bumps. First you want to clean the board with soap and water, then take rubbing alcohol and clean any impurities that may still remain on the board. You will need a spray bottle with a small amount of dish soap and water. You will then spray the rails of the board with the soapy water and also both sides of the Rail Guard Tape. Doing this will make the tape easy to move for proper alignment. Be careful not to let the tape touch the ground or anything else that may have dust or dirt on it, the tape will pick that up. Once the tape is on the board you will take a plastic squeegee and remove the air bubbles out from edge to edge. It is important that the outside of the tape is sprayed with soapy water in order to make this process easier.

So the other problem areas might be the nose or tail of the board. There are plastic nose and tail guards that are made to protect your board and come in a kit. Clean the area on the board where the guards will be applied. Sand the area where the adhesive will be applied in order to make a better bond. Apply the activator to the board, (it comes on a small pad), and wait about 2-3 minutes. Peel off the backing of the plastic guard which has an adhesive already applied to it and press the plastic guard on. Let it set 24 hours for best results.

What about dings? You can use a quick fix putty which comes in a kit. Remove any loose foam, fiberglass, water, wax or sand from the area. Sand the surrounding area for repair. Make a notch using a wooden applicator. Now mix the 2 part putty by simply cutting a small amount and mixing it together. I use my hands so it’s important that you wear gloves. Let the putty cure and once it is hard you can sand it flat and you will be back on the water. Check out all Surfco products for the DIY paddler.