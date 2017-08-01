by John Cassani, Calusa Waterkeeper

Recent initiatives by the Trump Administration have targeted various long-standing policies intended to conserve our natural resources. The reasoning is that resource protection rules and regulations negatively impact the economy. However, sportsmen have been staunch supporters of strong resource protection and have witnessed how the economy responds positively when fish and wildlife are robust and healthy.

A survey conducted in June by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) of 1000 anglers and hunters throughout the U.S. confirms their commitment in support of conservation policies. The following are a few of the survey results:

Ninety two percent agree that public lands that support clean water are positive economic drivers.

Across party lines, eighty one percent consider themselves conservationists.

Eighty three percent support applying the Clean Water Act (CWA) to smaller headwater streams and wetlands. Current proposals would eliminate such protections.

Past laws including the CWA, Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act are overwhelmingly seen as positive by sportsmen.

As you read this, the Federal government is actively working to reduce or dilute policies aimed at protecting our land and waters. Please consider contacting your Congressional representatives in support of strong policies important to anglers and other sportsmen. The full TRCP survey can be viewed at: http://www.trcp.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/TRCP-Natl-Sportsmens-Poll_Complete.pdf.

