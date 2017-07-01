From the Publisher – July 2017

Summer is in full swing as July is upon us. Our typical summer weather pattern will provide for some of the best boating conditions of the year and that means more boats on the water. Be careful and mindful of other boats around you. Most of us that have been on the water long enough have experienced a mechanical or electrical breakdown that left us dead in the water and ruined our day. This recently happened to us aboard a buddy’s boat. Turns out that one of the fuel pumps died and we were left without power in a stiff north current just south of Hillsboro Inlet. As we tried to get the motor restarted while at drift in the ICW, no less than 20 boats went right by us without even waving at us. To avoid drifting into a dock or another vessel, we quickly deployed the anchor and called Tow Boat US to get a tow back to the ramp. As we sat on anchor waiting for a good thirty minutes, a fellow boater finally pulled up to ask if we were ok. Out of 200 or so boats that saw us, only the one fellow boater and the Sheriff’s Marine unit bothered to check on us. Someday, you may be in the same situation or worse. Get karma on your side by doing the right thing and help or check on a fellow boater that might be in trouble.

